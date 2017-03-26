Romagnoli: 'Start season early for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli can’t wait for Italy to face the Netherlands on Tuesday and backs Giampiero Ventura’s call to bring next season forward.

The Azzurri are expected to field a young starting XI in the Amsterdam friendly, including Milan defender Romagnoli and his club teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It comes during a very tense time for the Oranje, who suffered a shock 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Bulgaria last night.

“It’ll be a great game and even if they lost recently, they are still strong,” insisted Romagnoli in his Press conference.

“This is going to be an important test for us and I hope we can get a victory to boost morale for the future.”

Italy are locked at the top of their World Cup group with Spain, trailing on goal difference, so it’s likely the leadership will be decided when they go head-to-head.

That will be on September 2 and Coach Ventura urged Serie A authorities to bring the start of the season forward to August 12 so everyone is better prepared.

“Spain-Italy is going to be a very important match for us. If we need to make a sacrifice and bring the start of the season forward, then we just have to do it – no arguments.”

Romagnoli is expected to start alongside Juventus defender Daniele Rugani on Tuesday, so they were asked if they’re the future Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro?

“I am Alessio, he is Daniele. Each of us are ourselves. I never hid the fact my idol is Nesta, though.”