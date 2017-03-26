NEWS
Sunday March 26 2017
Khedira: 'I've improved at Juve'
By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira confirms he has “improved” as a player thanks to Serie A football and joining Juventus was “the right choice.”

The Germany international midfielder wears the captain’s armband for his country this afternoon in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

“I am in one of the best periods of my career. I am in good shape and found the right path,” Khedira told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Joining Juve was the right choice. I have improved as a player here, becoming tactically more flexible. I get more freedom to push up into forward positions, too.”

He turns 30 next month and has four goals with two assists in 25 Serie A appearances this season.

