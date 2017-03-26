Insigne looks forward to Netherlands

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne has fond memories of Italy facing the Netherlands in Euro 2000 and names the teammates he’d like to travel with.

The friendly game will be played at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday at 19.45 GMT.

“Amsterdam is a beautiful city and I’d love to visit it more in depth one day,” Insigne told the official Azzurri Twitter account.

“There are many teammates in the Nazionale I’d like to travel with. I’d choose Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti and Gigio Donnarumma, as they are fun guys.”

The Napoli forward was asked what he thought of when it came to past encounters between Italy and the Netherlands.

“What comes to mind is the game when Francesco Toldo saved two penalties and then Francesco Totti scored with that chip.”

That was the Euro 2000 semi-final, also played at the Amsterdam Arena, when Gianluca Zambrotta was sent off just 35 minutes in.

The Nazionale held out through normal and extra time, despite Holland receiving two penalties.

Eventually, the Azzurri won the tie in a penalty shoot-out.