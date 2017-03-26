NEWS
Sunday March 26 2017
De Vrij snubs Everton for Chelsea?
By Football Italia staff

Everton and Inter are reportedly interested in Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, but the Dutch international would prefer Chelsea.

His contract is due to expire in June 2018 and it seems increasingly unlikely the 25-year-old will sign an extension.

Today’s edition of the Star on Sunday claims Everton boss Ronald Koeman is determined to reunite with De Vrij after their time together at Feyenoord.

However, Lazio want €30m for the centre-back and that will probably be beyond Everton’s capabilities.

Inter are another option, although their first choice is Roma man Kostas Manolas.

Italian reports suggest De Vrij would prefer to head towards Stamford Bridge with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, as they would ensure Champions League football and the battle for silverware.

