Bonucci sole Italy veteran in Holland

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci is one of the only veterans as Italy test a very young 3-5-2 formation against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The friendly game kicks off at the Amsterdam Arena at 19.45 GMT.

Andrea Barzagli has already been sent home from international duty and it looks as if Giampiero Ventura will dramatically lower the average age of the line-up.

He also scraps the 4-2-4 used in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday evening.

Juventus centre-back Bonucci will lead the defence with his club teammate Daniele Rugani and Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli.

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna was only called in after Manolo Gabbiadini pulled out through injury, but he was used upfront both in the morning and afternoon training sessions.

Matteo Darmian and impressive Torino wing-back Davide Zappacosta take the wide roles.

Above all, 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set for his first senior Italy start after two substitute appearances.