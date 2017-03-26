Pjanic also returns to Juve early

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic, Andrea Barzagli, Gonzalo Higuain, Dani Alves and Mario Mandzukic all return to Juventus from international duty early.

The Bianconeri have a tough run of games coming up, including the Serie A showdown with Napoli, Coppa Italia semi-final and Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

It seems as if the Juve hierarchy have made the most of their positive rapport with various Federations to get their players back a few days early from international duty.

Some decisions were forced, as Dani Alves and Higuain were booked and will be suspended for Brazil and Argentina respectively.

Barzagli was released by Italy due to “personal reasons” and Mandzukic was one of five Croatia players allowed to skip the friendly against Estonia.

Also sent home early was Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

Now Pjanic has been added to the list, because Bosnia allowed the midfielder to leave without taking part in Tuesday’s friendly with Albania.

The Juventus squad has Monday off anyway, so they will all resume training with Max Allegri on Tuesday morning.

Paulo Dybala was on the verge of being sent back because of injury, but today started training with the full Argentina squad and could feature in their World Cup qualifier with Bolivia.

Juan Cuadrado and Tomas Rincon are expected back in Turin on Thursday.

Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca should be ready to train on Wednesday afternoon.