Report: Agnelli testified to FIGC

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Juventus President Andrea Agnelli already testified to the FIGC last month on ticket touts and potential organised crime among ultras.

Juventus and Agnelli are among those deferred to the Disciplinary Commission for associating with the ultras groups, including some members who have links to the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabrian mafia).

Agnelli has strongly denied knowingly meeting someone with organised crime connections, noting that the person in question – Rocco Dominello – still has a clean criminal record. He is merely under investigation for mafia links.

According to news agency Ansa, Agnelli has already testified in front of FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro in February, completing the process behind closed doors to minimise the risk of scandal.

He insisted that he never met Dominello alone, as they were always accompanied by numerous other fans and club representatives, as they would be with any ultras leader.

The situation took a turn for the worse over the last few days, as sealed evidence including wiretap transcripts – which were not even in possession of Agnelli’s lawyers – were leaked into the media.

This prompted FIGC director general Michele Uva to complain it was being turned into “a trial by media.”

Juve’s lawyer, Luigi Chiappero, has asked for all evidence to be released into the public rather than let it be leaked out without context and with the possibility of changes.

While Agnelli has been deferred to the FIGC Disciplinary Commission, he will be called purely as a witness to testify in front of the Anti-Mafia Commission.

Juventus, Agnelli and any of their employees are not under investigation for any wrongdoing by the Anti-Mafia Commission, so any accusations at this point are purely from the sporting justice body.