Sunday March 26 2017
Man Utd all-in for Brozovic
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United reportedly turned towards Inter and Croatia teammate Marcelo Brozovic after learning Ivan Perisic was not for sale.

Jose Mourinho raised eyebrows when he was in Zagreb to watch Croatia in action, sparking rumours he was keeping an eye on Perisic.

According to Calciomercato.it and The Sun, Mou made a timid approach towards Perisic’s agent Fali Ramadani, but was told Inter won’t sell for less than €60m.

Instead, Manchester United turned their focus towards his Croatia and Inter teammate Brozovic.

The midfielder generally takes a more central role compared to winger Perisic, but is only 24 years old.

Above all, Brozovic is considered surplus to requirements at Inter since they signed Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta in January.

He is under contract until June 2021 and the Nerazzurri hope to get a tidy sum out of the player they paid €8m for in 2016.

Brozovic had five goals and four assists in 22 competitive games at club level this season, while he also has six goals in 25 senior caps for Croatia.

The Sun suggests Manchester United could even trigger Brozovic’s €50m release clause, although Inter would be willing to negotiate for lower than that.

