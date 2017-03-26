Hamsik injury scare for Slovakia?

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik is on the bench for Slovakia, reportedly due to a muscular problem, but Pepe Reina is fit for Napoli-Juventus.

Slovakia are in Malta this evening for a World Cup qualifier, but the trademark Mohican haircut us only on the touchline.

According to reports emerging out of the Slovakian media, this is because Hamsik has been suffering from a slight muscular problem throughout the international duty spell.

The Coach therefore preferred not to risk him in one of the easiest games of the group, but he is on the bench if needed.

Meanwhile, Napoli medical staff reassured fans that Reina will be available for next weekend’s Serie A showdown with Juventus.

The goalkeeper pulled out of international duty with Spain after suffering from a calf issue.