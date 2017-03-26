Official: Holland sack Blind

By Football Italia staff

The Netherlands have officially fired Coach Danny Blind under 48 hours before their friendly against Italy in Amsterdam.

The final straw proved last night’s 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria in Sofia, which left the Dutch fourth in their World Cup qualifying group.

They already failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and seem very unlikely to make it for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The announcement was made this evening that assistant manager Fred Grim will take over the squad as interim manager for Tuesday night’s friendly against Italy at the Amsterdam Arena.

“We have respect for what Danny meant for us and the team during his tenure,” said KNVB director Jean Paul Decossaux.

“But because the sporting results were so disappointing and made our chances of qualification for the World Cup in Russia very difficult, we feel that unfortunately we have to say goodbye to him.”

Blind had an absolutely disastrous record for the Netherlands, losing five of their nine competitive matches.

He came under fire for the decision to debut 17-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt against Bulgaria, as the centre-back was at fault for the two goals.

De Ligt was replaced by the more experienced Wesley Hoedt for the second half.