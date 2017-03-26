Ventura: 'Italy and U21s co-ordinate'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura admits he’ll have to co-ordinate with the Italy Under-21 side for the European Championships and Spain showdown.

The Azzurri are joint top of their group with Spain, divided by goal difference, so their World Cup qualification could depend on the September 2 head-to-head.

These sides already drew 1-1 in Turin, so the pressure is on Ventura to win on Spanish soil.

However, the numerous young players in the senior Nazionale must also be divided up for the European Under-21 Championships in June.

“The Euros are an important tournament and we must put the squad in the best condition to do well there,” noted Ventura on Rai Tre.

“At the same time, we must take into account that a month and a half later we have a very important match with Spain.

“We’re going to have to find a way to let everyone’s requirements coincide.”

Meanwhile, Italy visit Amsterdam for a friendly against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening – and the Dutch side have sacked Coach Danny Blind.

“I do what I can and what I think is right. Naturally the fans are going to always want more. We must always challenge ourselves in life, so even at my age I want to get right out there in Holland and I’m curious to see what happens.

“Every day is a test in this line of work.”

Ventura was speaking to the programme ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ and Sky Sport Italia anchor Ilaria D’Amico – who is also Gigi Buffon’s partner – was on the show.

“I can guarantee that Buffon is resting. I tucked him up in bed and wished him good night too!”