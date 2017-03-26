NEWS
Sunday March 26 2017
De Vrij injury not serious
By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij has been diagnosed with a bruised foot, but the Lazio defender avoided more serious injury on international duty.

The centre-back missed last night’s 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria, a result that prompted the Netherlands to sack Coach Danny Blind.

He flew back to Rome today and Lazio released a statement confirming he has bruised his right foot where it meets the ankle.

Tests confirmed the diagnosis and found no serious damage, so De Vrij has already begun treatment.

Over the next few days he will be monitored carefully to ensure the bruising has been completely absorbed before he can return to the field.

