Post new comment

Dutch football has traditionally looked down on more or less everyone else, insisting themselves more creative than other European nations, more tactically astute than the Brazilians and more revolutionary than Arrigo Sacchi. Above all, they place themselves as the antithesis to Italy on the sporting scale, depicting the Azzurri and Serie A as negative, mired in catenaccio and about stopping the opposition from playing beautiful football rather than creating any of their own. This, of course, makes it particularly joyous to beat them.

It's a friendly coming up at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday night, which means the Nazionale will put in the minimal effort and test out new faces, but when it comes to the crunch, Holland rarely get the better of Italy. There are some exceptions that didn’t prove particularly damaging, such as the 3-0 Dutch victory in the Euro 2008 group phase, because both teams went out in the quarter-finals anyway. In typical Oranje fashion, they won all three group games and then crumbled in extra time against unfancied Russia.

Danny Blind crumbled in quite spectacular fashion at the weekend, doing so badly that he was fired 48 hours before the Italy friendly. A humiliating 2-0 loss in Bulgaria left them in fourth place in their World Cup qualifying group and set to miss the second major tournament in a row. The fantastically-named Fred Grim will take over as interim Coach, because nominative determinism apparently does exist.

Nobody can mention Holland-Italy without thinking of another game at the Amsterdam Arena on June 29, 2000. The Netherlands co-hosted the European Championships with Belgium and were convinced they’d no doubt triumph the same way they had at Euro ’88, to this day the only trophy they have ever won. Frank Rijkaard was confident he understood calcio well after his time playing for Sacchi’s Milan, but hadn’t counted on the sheer willpower and determination of Italians when the odds are stacked against them.

I and millions of others sat biting my nails and seeking every good luck charm in the house as the semi-final night wore on, wondering just how long we could keep getting away with this.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hit the upright. Gianluca Zambrotta was sent off for a second bookable offence after just 34 minutes. A soft penalty was awarded for Alessandro Nesta’s slight tug on Patrick Kluivert’s shirt. Francesco Toldo, a man who should not have been in goal for Italy at that tournament and was promoted due to Gigi Buffon’s injury, parried Frank de Boer’s penalty – the first of many disappointments De Boer would experience with Italian football. Mark Iuliano brought down his Juventus teammate Edgar Davids on the hour mark and this time Kluivert stepped up to take the spot-kick himself, but Toldo apparently frightened him so much that he fired it on to the frame of the goal.

When the final whistle blew after 120 minutes of desperate defending, Italians experienced a rare occurrence that has never happened before and will probably never pass by again – we felt genuinely confident going into a penalty shoot-out. Holland failed to convert two spot-kicks during normal time, what where the odds of them keeping their nerve in this situation? You could see it in the Dutch players’ faces that they were having the exact same thought.

Toldo would cement his legend status with another two saves during the shoot-out, including his second of the night from De Boer, while Jaap Staam saved him the bother by blasting over the bar. Only Kluivert converted successfully in the grand total six penalties taken by the Netherlands that evening. Francesco Totti rubbed salt into the wound with a Panenka-style chip on his kick, which from then on would be known as ‘er cucchiaio’ (the spoon).

Italy lost the Final to France in heart-breaking fashion, acting as guinea pigs for the idiotic Golden Goal rule, but nobody can ever take away the sense of elation a country felt after that semi-final win. It wasn’t pretty, but my word was it satisfying.

For all their posturing and insults, the Dutch could not get the better of good old-fashioned Italian defending and determination. Even that is limiting, because Holland have kept only three clean sheets against Italy in 19 meetings and won just three. They failed to qualify for Euro 2016. Where they won one trophy, the Azzurri have lifted four World Cups and a European Championship. Total Football means being able to do everything in a match situation – except, apparently, winning.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.