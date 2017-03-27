Fiorentina watch Pioli situation

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina could reportedly move for Inter boss Stefano Pioli in the event that he leaves the Nerazzurri this summer.

With current Coach Paulo Sousa set for the exit at the end of the campaign, the Viola are said to be considering the alternatives.

Eusebio Di Francesco of Sassuolo is said to be high on the list, but much depends on whether he wants to continue the project with the Neroverdi.

Marco Giampaolo is also a candidate to replace Sousa, but a move now seems unlikely with the Coach seemingly ready to sign a new contract with Sampdoria.

Now according to Alfredopedulla.com, the Fiorentina hierarchy are watching the situation at San Siro, as the Suning Group may relieve Pioli of his duties should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League this term.