Antognoni: 'Stay with us Bernardeschi'

By Football Italia staff

Legendary Fiorentina number 10 Giancarlo Antognoni urged his successor Federico Bernardeschi to remain with the club.

The Vice President revealed his belief that the next Coach would be Italian, also praised the performances of 19-year-old Federico Chiesa, who broke into the first team this season and has since retained his place.

"I knew Chiesa from the Under-19 squad," Antognoni told Corriere Fiorentino. "He is not a child, but is already an adult despite his young age.

"He made an incredible leap, not everyone can make their debut in Turin against Juventus and then confirmed things with such a great season.

"Bernardeschi has everything to be the next captain, and it’s only right that he wears the number 10 on his back.

"He has personality and quality. An advice? I would tell him to stay here, because he can still grow a lot .

"A young man who has impressed me? [Gaetano] Castrovilli."