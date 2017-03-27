Mel: 'Juve must press Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Deportivo La Coruna Coach Pepe Mel stresses 'Juve must press' Barcelona in their forthcoming Champions League quarter-final.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss managed to pull off a 2-1 victory over Luis Enrique's side in La Liga, and he gave counterpart Massimiliano Allegri some useful advice in how to manage the game.

"Firstly they must hope to deal with them on a day in which [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar are not at their best," the Spaniard told Tuttosport.

"Last time I crossed them, I was lucky as it was after the effort of the Champions League tie with PSG.

"But there is a workaround. Barcelona are the strongest team in the world at dribbling and you don’t disturb this from the beginning of the action they will massacre you.

"The Blaugrana are in difficulty when they have less time to think. They must be immediately pressed.

"Now they play with a 3-3-1-3, but the principles of their game have been the same for 10 years, regardless of the Coaches."

Should the Bianconeri simply 'park the bus' in order to contain the attacking threat?

"This would be suicide both at home and be at the Camp Nou. The key is being able to defend in their own half.

"You can’t stop Messi, but you must put him in a position that he is not used to, that is near his own penalty area.

"He’s an absolute phenomenon, but if due to pressure he is forced to go into his own half to receive the ball for sure there are limits."