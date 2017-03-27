NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Mel: 'Barca fear Higuain'
By Football Italia staff

Deportivo La Coruna boss Pepe Mel reveals that Barcelona fear Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

After having urged the Bianconeri not to sit back against Luis Enrique's side, the Coach also praised his counterpart Massimiliano Allegri.

"Higuain? In Barcelona he is known and feared, they have faced him many times," the 54-year-old told Tuttosport.

"Aside from [Gerard] Piqué they don’t have great jumpers. In these situations they are vulnerable. Allegri is very good, he will study everything in detail.

"Serie A? We’re talking about one of the best European leagues, especially at the tactical level.

"Italy intrigues all Coaches, and Joaquin and Borja Valero have raved about Fiorentina."

