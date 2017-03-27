Fiorentina consider Petagna bid

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are said to be looking at Atalanta and Italy striker Andrea Petagna.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with the Azzurri, after receiving his first call to the senior squad in Feburary.

After a youth career with Milan, the forward joined Atalanta this summer, scoring five goals and providing five assists for La Dea this term.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has been closely watching the youngster, with a view to making a move when the transfer window opens.

The Viola are seemingly pushing to buy more Italian players, with Marco Sportiello and Riccardo Saponara their recent acquisitions.

A push to sign a new striker may intensify, with rumours that Nikola Kalinic may leave this summer, with the Italian newspaper reporting that Leonardo Pavoletti of Napoli and Palermo’s Iljia Nestorovski are also among the alternatives.