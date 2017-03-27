Barca admit 'its complicated' for Dybala

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona technical director Roberto Fernandez admits 'it would be complicated' to sign Paulo Dybala or Marco Verratti.

The former Spain international also spoke about the search for a new Coach once Luis Enrique steps down at the end of the season, and reveals his side 'believes in the final' of the Champions League.

This is despite a quarter-final tie with Juventus, but can Barca improve from their current standing?

"It’s not easy to improve this team because we are already at a very high level," the technical director told Mundo Deportivo.

"We always try to improve it, we are attentive to what is happening on the market.

"There are many voices right now, but Verratti and Dybala are two players who have long contracts with their respective teams. It is very complicated to get them here.

"The Coach issue is important, but we'll think about the decision and notify you when it is convenient to do so.

"Now we are focused on La Liga, we have a lot of desire to try to win these last few games.

"Then we will have the Champions League against Juventus, to eliminate them will be complicated and difficult but we believe in the final.

"And finally we have the Copa del Rey. We may think it's the lesser competition, but even there we want to be in the best position to win.

"Right now it is not worth giving too much away in terms of technical information."