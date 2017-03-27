Zielinski: 'I don't want the EPL'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski reveals that he ‘doesn’t want the Premier League’, preferring to remain with the Partenopei.

Currently on international duty with Poland, his side registered a 2-1 away victory over Montenegro on Sunday in the World Cup qualifiers.

“We are very happy, it was a very important victory that gives us confidence for the other games," the 22-year-old told Tuttosport.

"The other results were justified but in June there is a decisive match against Romania and if we win we would qualify for the World Cup.

"Can we finish in first place? Yes, yes, we have six points so we have to stay concentrated and register the most possible points."

His Napoli side face Juventus in a return to domestic action on Sunday evening, but is the title race over?

"No, it is not over, we want to win every game and get as high up as possible."

The two sides then meet again in midweek for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, with the Partenopei trailing 3-1. Can they still reach the final?

"Sure, sure, we have a home game against a great team, we have to recover two goals but we can do it because we are a good team.

"The Premier League? Now I’m certainly thinking only about Napoli, there I am fine with many champions such as [Marek] Hamsik, [Pepe] Reina, [Jose] Callejon and [Raul] Albiol.

"Almost the whole team would say that I try to do everything for Napoli, they are a great team with fantastic fans, and it’s a beautiful city so I do not want to move."

