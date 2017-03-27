Pellegrini: 'Juve & Roma? We'll see'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini responds to links with Juventus and Roma, insisting 'we'll see in the summer'.

The highly-rated Italian U21 international has been repeatedly linked with top clubs, and also revealed that the Giallorossi had made an attempt to capture his signature in January.

"You start off as a youngster and without realising it you find your name linked with the best in the league," Pellegrini told La Repubblica.

"In January, Roma made an attempt to sign me, but Sassuolo did not want to sell me.

"It was the right decision, it was unfair to leave at that time. I know that if I do well I might have a choice to make in June.

"Roma? At the end of the match [Daniele] De Rossi greeted me. We'll see."