Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent admits Napoli would be an attractive destination for the Wolfsburg defender.
The Swiss international has been heavily linked with Inter, but his representative spoke about another Serie A side on Radio Crc.
“He’s going through a difficult situation,” Gianluca Di Domenico explained.
“They [Wolfsburg] were in the Champions League Quarter-Finals with Real Madrid, now they’re fighting to avoid relegation.
“Napoli? [Cristiano] Giuntoli and I know each other, but we’ve never talked about Ricardo, just football in general.
“There has been no official contact, but these days any player would go to Napoli, it’s a great club to play your football for.
“Inter? [Piero] Ausilio spoke about Rodriguez in an interview, but I want to avoid commenting and causing further misunderstandings.”