Agent: ‘Rodriguez would like Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent admits Napoli would be an attractive destination for the Wolfsburg defender.

The Swiss international has been heavily linked with Inter, but his representative spoke about another Serie A side on Radio Crc.

“He’s going through a difficult situation,” Gianluca Di Domenico explained.

“They [Wolfsburg] were in the Champions League Quarter-Finals with Real Madrid, now they’re fighting to avoid relegation.

“Napoli? [Cristiano] Giuntoli and I know each other, but we’ve never talked about Ricardo, just football in general.

“There has been no official contact, but these days any player would go to Napoli, it’s a great club to play your football for.

“Inter? [Piero] Ausilio spoke about Rodriguez in an interview, but I want to avoid commenting and causing further misunderstandings.”