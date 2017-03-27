Zamp: ‘I could come back’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini admits he could “return to football” but it wouldn’t be with Palermo.

The former Rosanero President is in the process of selling the club to an American consortium fronted by Paul Baccaglini, with the takeover to be completed by the end of the month.

“He [Baccaglini] is a great lad,” Zamparini said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He has no experience so he doesn’t understand football, but he’ll do well. There’s a contract, the closing will be done by April 30.

“If I feel nostalgic I could return to football, maybe starting from the amateurs, but not with Palermo.

“I don’t have any regrets, I’m grateful to football, which is a beautiful sport. I gave my all, for better or worse.”