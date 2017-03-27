Osti: ‘Too soon for Schick to Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti insists talk that Inter have a deal for Patrik Schick is “more fantasy than reality”.

The Czech striker has been a super-sub for the Blucerchiati this season, often coming off the bench and scoring.

That has led to suggestions he could move on quickly, with some reports even claiming the Nerazzurri already have a deal in place.

“It’s too soon, we’ve heard and seen a lot of things which have been written and are more fantasy than reality,” Osti insisted on Radio Babboleo.

“Contractual clauses exist so that clubs and agents can protect themselves on the transfer market. Patrik is a strong lad, who we have strongly supported.

“He has inserted himself very quickly at Sampdoria, then the choices about the pitch are down to Marco Giampaolo.”