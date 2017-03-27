NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Mancini: ‘Inter can make CL but…’
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini isn’t ruling out Inter qualifying for the Champions League but “the problem is the teams in front keep winning”.

The Coach left the Nerazzurri in pre-season, and discussed the current state of his former side outside Coverciano.

“The problem is that the teams in front keep winning,” Mancini explained to Tuttomercatoweb.

“There are still a lot of points to play for though, so a lot will depend on them.

“The Scudetto? Juventus have a couple of decisive games, if they come through those then they shouldn’t have any problems.

“The matches against Napoli and Roma will be decisive, but Juve have a good gap.

“Can they beat Barcelona? It’s an open prediction. The problem could be the second leg, but the prediction is still open.”

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies