Mancini: ‘Inter can make CL but…’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini isn’t ruling out Inter qualifying for the Champions League but “the problem is the teams in front keep winning”.

The Coach left the Nerazzurri in pre-season, and discussed the current state of his former side outside Coverciano.

“The problem is that the teams in front keep winning,” Mancini explained to Tuttomercatoweb.

“There are still a lot of points to play for though, so a lot will depend on them.

“The Scudetto? Juventus have a couple of decisive games, if they come through those then they shouldn’t have any problems.

“The matches against Napoli and Roma will be decisive, but Juve have a good gap.

“Can they beat Barcelona? It’s an open prediction. The problem could be the second leg, but the prediction is still open.”