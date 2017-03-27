Roberto Mancini isn’t ruling out Inter qualifying for the Champions League but “the problem is the teams in front keep winning”.
The Coach left the Nerazzurri in pre-season, and discussed the current state of his former side outside Coverciano.
“The problem is that the teams in front keep winning,” Mancini explained to Tuttomercatoweb.
“There are still a lot of points to play for though, so a lot will depend on them.
“The Scudetto? Juventus have a couple of decisive games, if they come through those then they shouldn’t have any problems.
“The matches against Napoli and Roma will be decisive, but Juve have a good gap.
“Can they beat Barcelona? It’s an open prediction. The problem could be the second leg, but the prediction is still open.”