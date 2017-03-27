NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Madrid break record for Dybala?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid could break the world transfer record for Paulo Dybala of Juventus.

The forward is expected to sign a new contract in the coming weeks, and it’s unlikely the Bianconeri will include a release clause.

Despite that, Diario Gol is claiming that Los Merengues are very interested in the Argentinian international, and are prepared to break the world transfer record.

It’s reported that Madrid would offer an €80m transfer fee, with another €45m in bonuses taking the total cost up to €125m.

These reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, as Juve have repeatedly stated that Dybala is not for sale.

The current record transfer is Paul Pogba's move from the Old Lady to Manchester United, with the midfielder costing €105m.

Prior to that move though, Real Madrid had broken the record on five consecutive occasions, with their deals for Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

