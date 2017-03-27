Crespo: ‘If Barcelona are 100 per cent…’

By Football Italia staff

Hernan Crespo says Juventus have to hope Barcelona “drop to 90 or 80 per cent” in their Champions League clash.

The Bianconeri face the Spanish champions in the Quarter-Finals of the competition, a repeat of the 2015 final.

“If I say who will go through if they’re at 100 per cent, I’d always say Barcelona,” Crespo explained to Il Bianconero.

“However, in football you aren’t always at 100 per cent, and I think Juve have to hope that Barcelona drop to 90 or 80 per cent. Then it gets interesting.

“What should Max Allegri do? He already knows, he’s faced Barcelona many times he doesn’t need me to tell him.

“The problem is that on the other side there’s [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar who won’t let you through easily.

“[Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain are phenomena, but they’re not Messi, Suarez and Neymar.”

Crespo is a former Argentinian international, and was also asked why Mauro Icardi hasn’t been called-up by Edgardo Bauza.

“Of course the big players and champions should be there. I think Bauza’s decision is based on respect.

“In other words, if you call up the Inter captain, who scores the goals he does, then leave him on the bench, out of respect it’s better not to call him.

“I don’t think you want to be doing a minimum of 28 hours of air travel just to watch two games. I hope that’s the reason.”