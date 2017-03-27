EDF: ‘Fiorentina links pleasing’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco admits it’s “gratifying” to be linked with Fiorentina but “I still have a two-year contract”.

Paulo Sousa is all-but certain to leave the Viola at the end of the season, and the Neroverdi boss has been touted as a potential replacement.

“The link with Fiorentina is gratifying for me,” Di Francesco told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Florence is a great place, but I can’t say anything about my future. I’ll do that when I meet my club, I still have a two-year contract.

“We’ll know more at the start of May.”