NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
‘Not just Juventus with ultras tickets’
By Football Italia staff

The vice-President of the anti-Mafia commission warns investigations into Serie A clubs would probably reveal ticket scalping.

Juventus have been deferred to the FIGC’s disciplinary commission for associating with the ultras groups, including some members who have links to the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia.

President Andrea Agnelli will also give evidence to the anti-Mafia commission, as a witness rather than someone being investigated for wrongdoing.

The Bianconeri hierarchy have been accused of giving the ultras at Juventus Stadium tickets on credit in return for good behaviour, and it’s thought these were re-sold, generating money for organised crime.

Agnelli has admitted to meeting with fans’ groups, but has stridently denied knowing about any connection to the Mafia.

“The phenomenon of scalping on tickets is gaining ground thanks to the smaller capacities of stadiums for the big teams,” Luigi Gaetti, vice-President of the anti-Mafia commission told reporters.

“It’s normal that for Juventus there’s a tendency to play down the story, I think if the other clubs had been investigated so painstakingly we’d probably find high levels of this type of irregularity.

“The Juventus Stadium is a ground with 40,000 seats which tends to be full, and this can create a problem.

“It’s normal that when the Stadio della Roma is built, being small it could also be subject to this phenomenon of scalping.”

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies