‘Not just Juventus with ultras tickets’

By Football Italia staff

The vice-President of the anti-Mafia commission warns investigations into Serie A clubs would probably reveal ticket scalping.

Juventus have been deferred to the FIGC’s disciplinary commission for associating with the ultras groups, including some members who have links to the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia.

President Andrea Agnelli will also give evidence to the anti-Mafia commission, as a witness rather than someone being investigated for wrongdoing.

The Bianconeri hierarchy have been accused of giving the ultras at Juventus Stadium tickets on credit in return for good behaviour, and it’s thought these were re-sold, generating money for organised crime.

Agnelli has admitted to meeting with fans’ groups, but has stridently denied knowing about any connection to the Mafia.

“The phenomenon of scalping on tickets is gaining ground thanks to the smaller capacities of stadiums for the big teams,” Luigi Gaetti, vice-President of the anti-Mafia commission told reporters.

“It’s normal that for Juventus there’s a tendency to play down the story, I think if the other clubs had been investigated so painstakingly we’d probably find high levels of this type of irregularity.

“The Juventus Stadium is a ground with 40,000 seats which tends to be full, and this can create a problem.

“It’s normal that when the Stadio della Roma is built, being small it could also be subject to this phenomenon of scalping.”