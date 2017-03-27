Agent: ‘Vidal staying at Barca’

By Football Italia staff

Aleix Vidal has been linked with Inter and Milan, but his agent promises “he has no intention” of leaving Barcelona.

The full-back has made just eight appearances for the Bluagrana so far this season, and is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

It has therefore been suggested that he could move on this summer, with the two Milanese clubs interested, but it appears the 27-year-old will be staying at Camp Nou.

“Could he play in Italy?” Alejandro Campano considered, speaking to calciomercato.com.

“We’re absolutely not thinking of that right now, he has a contract with Barcelona and he has no intention of moving or changing scenery next summer.

“Now we must only think about recovering from the injury.”