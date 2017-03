Bauza: ‘Dybala is fit’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza confirms Juventus’ Paulo Dybala will be fit for the bench tomorrow.

The forward was struggling with a slight muscular injury, and didn’t feature in the 1-0 win over Chile.

“Juventus have been informed,” Bauza said in his Press conference ahead of the Bolivia game.

“His recovery has been positive and tomorrow Dybala will be available off the bench.”

Lucas Pratto will play with Lionel Messi in attack, as Dybala’s Juve teammate Gonzalo Higuain is suspended.