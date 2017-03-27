Zeman: Pescara in ugly situation

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman admits Pescara are in “an ugly situation” as “maths is our only friend” in their unlikely fight for Serie A survival.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia on Monday, Zeman also revealed his delight at Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri won the Panchina d’Oro and his former Pescara trio, Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne, becoming key personnel for Italy among other things.

“The vote is secret but I'm glad that Sarri won. You can see the Coach’s influence,” noted the Coach.

“Napoli-Juventus? I’d like to see a game between two important teams that brings out the best in the team.

“If Juve win, the title race is over. If Napoli win, it remains a bit open, but they’ll remain below [Juve].

“Allegri-Sarri? It’s not a contest between them but who takes to the field. They have important players who can prevail over the other.

“Italy? I’m happy that Immobile, Verratti and Insigne have arrived. Verratti and the future? Talk of the economic aspect pushes football elsewhere.

“The game against Milan? The situation’s ugly, maths is our only friend [referring to Pescara still being mathematically safe].

“As long as it gives us hope, we must do our best. We have a few problems with injuries, but we’ll do everything to be able to hope again.”