‘Pogba makes Joao Mario a bargain!’

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario’s former Coach insists Paul Pogba makes the Inter midfielder a bargain and that he will show his best form next season.

Jose Couceiro managed Joao Mario during the 2013-14 campaign at Vitoria Setubal, and the ex-Porto boss believes Inter pulled off a coup in signing the Euro 2016 winner for €45m last summer, especially given Juventus received €105m from Manchester United for Pogba.

“I’m not surprised, indeed, I knew he’d encounter some difficult times,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When you grow up at Sporting [CP], Benfica or Porto, your opponents are almost always weak and you’re used to being better than the others, both individually and as a group.

“When I had him at Vitoria Setubal on loan? He had an undeniable and endless talent and possessed an above-average intelligence on and off the pitch.

“It was easy to deal with him because he understood the game better and earlier than his teammates.

“His biggest challenge? The tactical aspect. In Portugal, he used to always play on the attack, thinking less about when not in possession.

“Now he’s realising that when you have to chase your opponent, what matters is your positioning, being in the right place, so you don’t need as much effort to win the ball back.

“His best position? In the middle, where Pioli, in the central area. After that, you can argue over whether it’s behind the striker, where he can see things better, or in front of the defence. But he should be right in the heart of the game.

“He’s already a top player and he’ll be one of the best players in the future. Next year, in his second season in Italy, he’ll adapt quicker.

“He has an open mind, learns quickly and understands Italian football, which is far more tactical and has many more transitions than Portuguese.

“If he went to play for Barcelona, ​​he’d have found it easier to adapt because their game is more similar to his style.

“I don’t know if his market value is fair, but many clubs wanted him: In England, Spain and even Russia.

“I then make this argument: If Manchester United paid 105m for Pogba, I say that the 45m spent by Inter on Joao Mario is a great deal.

“He has a feature that us Coaches love: consistency. He won’t churn out an outstanding performance, but he’ll sustain a very high level each game and during the season.”