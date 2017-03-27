Milan board ratifies takeover meeting

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s board of directors have ratified an associates’ meeting on April 14, which will confirm the club’s takeover.

Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb report the approval was given by the board at a meeting was held on Monday at Casa Milan, the Rossoneri’s headquarters.

The first associates’ assembly has been scheduled for April 14, before a second on May 4.

Sino-Europe Sports is no more, with the Chinese consortium’s funds being poured into a new holding company, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, based in Luxembourg.