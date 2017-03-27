NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Milan board ratifies takeover meeting
By Football Italia staff

Milan’s board of directors have ratified an associates’ meeting on April 14, which will confirm the club’s takeover.

Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb report the approval was given by the board at a meeting was held on Monday at Casa Milan, the Rossoneri’s headquarters.

The first associates’ assembly has been scheduled for April 14, before a second on May 4.

Sino-Europe Sports is no more, with the Chinese consortium’s funds being poured into a new holding company, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, based in Luxembourg.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies