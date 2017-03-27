Agent: Napoli like Sturaro, but...

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro’s agent reveals Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is a fan of the midfielder, but “Juventus have always shut the door”.

Injuries and pecking order have limited Sturaro to just eight Serie A starts for Juve this season, and Carlo Volpi admitted that while the former Genoa man remained “satisfied” with life in Turin, “the market’s possibilities are endless”.

“Sturaro is satisfied with everything that he’s learning at Juventus, but the market’s possibilities are endless,” the representative told Radio Crc.

“Napoli-Juve? Giuntoli and with Sarri have built an important, hard-working team.

“I feel Napoli’s foreign scouts go to unthinkable places [for new players]. This is because the club perform in-depth work.

“Giuntoli has always seen great quality in Sturaro, but Juve have always shut the door.”