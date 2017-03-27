NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Ventura: Pelle, Sacchi, youth…
By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura says the door is open for Graziano Pelle, Arrigo Sacchi’s criticism was “disappointing” and “fruits are being borne” with youth.

Pelle has been missing in action for Italy since failing to shake Ventura’s hand against Macedonia in October, but Ventura made it clear the Shandong Luneng striker’s international career was not over as he also touched on Sacchi’s Albania frustrations and the need to “renew” the country’s ranks.

“I’m not mad at Pelle. If he does well and sends signals then we’ll consider him, our doors are open for everyone,” the former Torino boss said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s friendly against Netherlands.

“Sacchi’s criticism? I read his criticism after Albania. I was a bit disappointed. Even his national team encountered difficulties.

“He’s a definitive point of reference for us. I’d like just a bit more reflection before such judgments are made.

“Young players? We’ve done so much to structure training camps. There’s no reason why those young players can’t make the jump at the end of the season.

“The fruits are being borne. The training camps have allowed some players to be here, ready to play tomorrow.

“With young players, it’s not about sympathy but out of a need to renew. There are many young players with potential.

“The important thing is that these young players are ready, but in order to be so, they need a path of integration. In football, ideas count.”

