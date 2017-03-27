NEWS
Monday March 27 2017
Azzurrini fall to Spain loss
By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21s conceded more than once at home for the first time in two years after they fell 2-1 to Spain in friendly action on Monday.

The Azzurrini surprisingly started with midfielder Rolando Mandragora in central defence and were badly outplayed in the first half, attempting just one shot on target, and conceded two goals in the space of four minutes.

Saul Niguez was first up, the Atletico Madrid starlet meeting the rebound from Simone Scuffet’s save and hitting home a bouncing volley, before Real Madrid-owned Borja Mayoral was totally unmarked when he tapped in a low cross.

Luigi Di Biagio’s half-time teamtalk seemed to work as Italy came out re-energised and looked to take the game to La Rojita, although without really testing Pau Lopez.

Nonetheless, they did pull a goal back through Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Sassuolo midfielder met teammate Domenico Berardi’s cross from the right and powered a header over the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

Italy U21 1-2 Spain U21

Pellegrini 72 (I) Saul 32, Mayoral 36 (S)

Italy U21: Scuffet; Masina, Mandragora (Calabria 58), Biraschi, Ferrari; Pellegrini, Cataldi (Locatelli 58), Benassi; Chiesa (Di Francesco 74), Cerri (Favilli 58), Berardi

Spain U21: Pau; Bellerin, Yeray (Gonzalez 51), Mere, Jonny; Saul, Llorente, Denis; Williams, Mayoral (Ceballos 74), Asensio

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies