Post new comment

When Italy visit the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday evening, Danny Blind won’t be on the bench. His assistant manager, Fred Grim, takes what must be the least appealing hot-seat in football right now. You could still bet on Holland pulling off an improbable upset using this bonus code for the UK, but the fact remains Blind’s catastrophic reign was just the culmination of a long slide into the abyss.

After the initial pain of losing on spot kicks to Argentina had subsided, the Netherlands will have reflected on an experience which provided lots of positives. A nation stood proud, and could not have asked for more from a squad who agonisingly missed out on a place in the 2014 World Cup Final.

Fast forward barely 12 months, and this feat was a distant memory. Following the introduction of an extended format, Euro 2016 was widely regarded as the easiest major tournament to qualify for in recent time. Expanding from 16 to 24 teams, the competition was expected to host all of Europe’s esteemed countries, yet there was one glaring omission.

Holland hit the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. While a continent was enjoying a carnival of football, Danny Blind and his squad were left to contemplate their shortcomings. Truth be told, the failure to qualify for the showpiece event is just a small fraction of the problems enveloping Dutch football. In hindsight, finishing third two years previously in Brazil had masked the Netherlands’ limitations and what has developed since is the result of grave negligence.

The Oranje are a pale imitation of the successful side which celebrated the world class talents of the likes of Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard. The trio were in stellar company and the present crop of players are a far cry from an era where Dutch footballers were the benchmark of their profession. The characteristics of this revered team were obvious; flair, invention, proven match winners, unpredictability and, perhaps quite significantly, a visible playing style.

Cycles begin and end, and it wouldn’t have been expected for the one-time European Championship winners to hit the heights of their glory days, but the current set-up lack all the traits which made Holland so illustrious. From pioneering Total Football and altering the landscape of the game, to the present, where there is no clear vision. The great entertainers are in freefall.

What has ensued is nothing short of a catastrophe. The infrastructure from top to bottom is in dire need of a rebuild and the recently dismissed Blind is the latest in a long line of Coaches to step in to the hot seat and struggle. Before Blind, it was the reliable Guus Hiddink and seasoned pro Louis van Gaal. Both men have taken the reins on two separate occasions, but a more proactive choice would have been a young, up and coming manager with fresh ideas, and this was an opportunity needlessly missed.

Holland played it safe and paid the price. Hiddink, a dependable figure, finally came unstuck during his second spell in charge. Van Gaal may have fared better, but employed tactics which were not befitting of the traditions of the Oranje. Ultimately, both were set in their ways. Time waits for no man and as the game continued to evolve, both failed to adapt and got lost in the shuffle.

The old guard remain in the form of stalwarts Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder, but there is a lost generation below them. The Dutch league, formerly a conveyor belt for the national team, is no longer producing ready-made talent and this has had a knock-on effect.

Robben remains world class, but his best days are behind him. Similarly, Sneijder’s influence is on the wane and is more a bit part player as the years begin to take their toll. For Blind’s successor, it’s imperative a seamless transition is in place once the elder statesmen of the squad call time on their international careers and the passing of the torch has two worthy candidates.

In defence, Virgil van Dijk is destined for the top and has no shortage of suitors. The Southampton captain should be the cornerstone of the new Holland alongside Kevin Strootman. The Roma man and Van Dijk stand out from their international colleagues and possess leadership qualities in abundance along with the necessary temperament which would resonate throughout the team.

The Netherlands need guidance and the anxiety is spreading. Countries are no longer fazed about facing the once mighty Oranje and relish the opportunity to inflict more misery on an institution known for the sublime, but in critical need of an overhaul.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.