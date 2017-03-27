Di Biagio hails Italy response

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio hailed his Italy Under-21s for a “very good response” during Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Spain at the Olimpico.

The Azzurrini conceded twice at home for the first time in two years against Spain, but Di Biagio insisted “it was the test we wanted” as he congratulated his players for “competing” with La Rojita.

“It was the test we wanted, in these two years we’ve always tried to compete with top teams like Spain,” the Coach told Rai after the game.

“Our response was very good, it’s normal that their dribbling made us run a little too much, but I’m satisfied, even if they should’ve been closed down more in the middle of the park.

“The lads gave their all, so kudos to them. We also tested their goal, especially in the first half.

“I know these lads, I know what they can give me. In the next few months, we’ll take stock of the situation.

“I have 30-35 players at a very high level, so I have a vast number of choices. With Ventura, there’s nothing scheduled. We see each other every day.”