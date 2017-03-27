De Rossi ‘dreaming’ of second WC

By Football Italia staff

Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi admits he “dreams” of winning another World Cup in 2018, although he is “sorry” for not lifting more trophies with Roma.

De Rossi will equal Dino Zoff as Italy’s joint-fourth highest appearances holder with 112 when the Azzurri take on Netherlands this Tuesday, and he analysed his international career at a pre-match Press conference, as well as answering questions about Roma.

“I’m 33, but even at my age and being used to play at certain levels, certain achievements leave you indifferent,” began the 33-year-old.

“We talk about De Rossi and Zoff and I don’t need to add anything else, but after the game 112, there will be 113 and so I’ll play them how I’ve played all the others.

“This whole thing with the national team is very exciting, and when sitting on my sofa, I can look back and be even more happy and proud.

“In the midst of that, there’s a World Cup won and a dream to win another: we’re here, otherwise we’d be elsewhere. We weren’t that close to winning it in 2006.

“It wouldn’t be right to compare this team with the one in 2006, but if there are any similarities with the past, they’d be with our two years under Conte because many of us are the same.

“There’s the same mentality, whoever enters the group has the same attitude and the Coach takes care of the technical and tactical side in the same way.

“I feel that in the group, there are young players destined to be in the national team for many years.

“Donnarumma already seems a certainty, Verratti is already something more than a certainty.

“Belotti and Immobile, in addition to quality, also have the right hunger and Gagliardini is showing that he clearly has something different.

“I’m sorry I didn’t win more with Roma, but when I made my decision – which I’ve confirmed several times - I was aware that perhaps it wasn’t the best decision from a professional point of view but one that was extra-sentimental.

“When you get so close to winning things like I have with Roma, it means you’re still far from doing so, but I don’t have any regrets, although sometimes, looking at certain games when sitting on the sofa, I felt like saying, ‘'it’s too bad’.

“Still, my satisfactions have come with the national team and there have also been a few glorious nights with Roma.”