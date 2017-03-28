Agent: ’Gabigol happy at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa insists “he’s happy in Milan, he’ll fight for more space”.

The Brazilian, commonly known as Gabigol, joined the Nerazzurri for a fee of almost €30m this summer, but so far he hasn’t made a single Serie A start.

“Gabriel is an Inter player,” Wagner Ribeiro assured, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

“When we chose this club we signed a contract until 2021, and there were no specific clauses included guaranteeing obligatory minutes, let alone a starting spot.

“He’s happy in Milan, he’ll fight for more space.

“Could he leave in June? I don’t know, the future is in God’s hands, not mine.”