The agent of Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa insists “he’s happy in Milan, he’ll fight for more space”.
The Brazilian, commonly known as Gabigol, joined the Nerazzurri for a fee of almost €30m this summer, but so far he hasn’t made a single Serie A start.
“Gabriel is an Inter player,” Wagner Ribeiro assured, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.
“When we chose this club we signed a contract until 2021, and there were no specific clauses included guaranteeing obligatory minutes, let alone a starting spot.
“He’s happy in Milan, he’ll fight for more space.
“Could he leave in June? I don’t know, the future is in God’s hands, not mine.”