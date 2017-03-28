Juventus-Inter for Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly challenging Inter for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The Italian international has scored 13 goals for the Viola this season, as well as providing five assists.

It was thought that the Nerazzurri were leading the race for his signature, but Tuttosport is reporting that Juve are trying to outdo them.

Given that the Beneamata will be under Financial Fair Play constraints over the summer, the Old Lady could negate their advantage.

However, it’s widely thought that Bernardeschi will spend at least one more season in Florence, while Fiorentina are very unlikely to want to sell to the Bianconeri.