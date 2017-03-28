‘Juventus wiretaps misleading’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ lawyer, Luigi Chiappero, says wiretaps published of President Andrea Agnelli are “extremely misleading”.

Over the weekend, purported transcripts appeared to show the Bianconeri patron acknowledging that ultras leader Loris Grancini “killed people”.

In addition, security chief Alessandro D’Angelo allegedly told supporters liaison officer Alberto Pairetto that “everyone knew the family Rocco Dominello came from”.

Given that the club is being investigated for ties to the Calabrian mafia, the ‘Ndrangheta, these leaks were a bombshell in Italy, but the club’s lawyer has hit back.

“What’s happening is something extremely wrong,” Chiappero fumed, speaking to JTV.

“It’s bringing back pieces of wiretaps, moments and extrapolated phrases here and there. It’s extremely misleading, because you can pass off as true things which are not inherently true.

“They’re real to the extent that they were said, but on the basis of an argument and not of proven fact: that’s the big difference.

“If I don’t pay attention to the entire context in which a call was made, I can divulge snippets of phone calls to use them for a certain purpose. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

The club are accused of selling tickets to the ultras on credit, with these then being touted by the Mafia for a profit.

“We’ve never denied having done, in quotation marks, ‘wrong’ in reserving more than four tickets for the ultras.

“We’re not defending the impossible, we’ve also explained why we did it, there are reasons why it was done.

“We’re not trying to say: ‘we should be absolutely absolved of this’. So that’s not the point.

“The point is that if this goes forward, this ambiguous charge of complicity with organised crime should disappear, when that happens it will become very simple and it can be resolved in a peaceful manner.

“We can’t and never will have that as long as they continue to maintain that the Juventus directors consciously did this with people who are now on trial but with whom we had a relationship very much in line with the relationships others have with the curve and the ultras.”