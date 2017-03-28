Juventus ready €80m for Verratti?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly prepared to offer €80m to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer.

The Bianconeri are looking for a top-class midfielder for next season, having failed to replace Paul Pogba after his move to Manchester United.

Despite interest in Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso, Corriere dello Sport reports that Verratti is the primary target, with the Old Lady willing to offer €80m.

The newspaper reports that general manager Giuseppe Marotta will speak informally with PSG about an offer, ready to make an official bid if the response is positive.

However, it’s likely the Ligue 1 side would demand around €100m for one of their star players, and relations between the clubs are notoriously frosty.

PSG were angered by the way Juve brought Kingsley Coman to Turin, and pulled the plug on a move for Blaise Matuidi last summer after a deal seemed to be done.

Much will therefore depend on Verratti, who has repeatedly said he’s happy in Paris but did grow up as Juventus fan.