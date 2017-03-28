Juventus push for Allegri renewal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly offer Massimiliano Allegri a new contract, as they aren’t convinced by potential successors.

The Coach has been linked with both Arsenal and Barcelona, having led the Bianconeri to the double in the past two seasons.

Gazzetta dello Sport points out that the Turin giants are averaging 2.52 points per game this season, better than Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

That average is lower than Conte’s 2013-14 side, but the Old Lady can still reach 100 points by winning all of the remaining nine games.

Juve are also still in Europe, facing Barcelona in the Champions League Quarter-Finals, and Gazzetta suggests Allegri could continue next season.

His contract would expire at the end of the 2017-18 season, but the Bianconeri won’t go into the season with a Coach whose contract is expiring.

Therefore, having evaluated possible replacements such as Paulo Sousa, Eusebio Di Francesco and Luciano Spalletti, the club are poised to offer a renewal.

It’s thought Allegri would accept the offer as long as he’s presented with a convincing project, as it appears Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal in any case.

While Allegri does want to manage in the Premier League one day, he’s not desperate to move to England immediately.