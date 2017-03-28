Fiorentina push for EDF

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly pushing hard to bring in Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco for next season.

The Viola’s current Coach Paulo Sousa is expected to leave at the end of the season, and the Neroverdi boss hinted yesterday that he’d take the job.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Di Francesco is the number one target for the Tuscan club, given that Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri seems an impossible option.

The Sassuolo Coach has a €3m release clause in his contract, which Fiorentina could pay to bring him to Stadio Artemio Franchi.