NEWS
Tuesday March 28 2017
Fiorentina push for EDF
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly pushing hard to bring in Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco for next season.

The Viola’s current Coach Paulo Sousa is expected to leave at the end of the season, and the Neroverdi boss hinted yesterday that he’d take the job.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Di Francesco is the number one target for the Tuscan club, given that Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri seems an impossible option.

The Sassuolo Coach has a €3m release clause in his contract, which Fiorentina could pay to bring him to Stadio Artemio Franchi.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies