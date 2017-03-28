Sarri: ‘Won’t watch Juve-Barca’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri assures “I have a three-year contract” and “won’t watch” Juventus-Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Partenopei boss was awarded the Panchina d’Oro yesterday, and this morning’s Gazzetta della Sport contains an interview from the ceremony.

“After this award I won’t become more politically correct in what I say,” Sarri shrugged.

“I’m a pain in the butt by nature, after Napoli-Empoli I complained about how the fixture lists were put together. I said they weren’t done with much shrewdness.

“We should be attentive to teams who represent Italian football in Europe. I also observed that the most penalised team was Roma.

“I won’t change, even if I’m soon taking on Juventus and not a Lega Pro team.

“Serie A? Maybe 20 teams are too many, and maybe we need to change something else.

“My future? I have a three-year contract with Napoli.”

Napoli were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, and Sarri insists he won’t even watch Juve’s Quarter-Final with Barcelona.

“I won’t watch it, now we’re no longer in the tournament I don’t want to see other Champions League games.”