Monchi signs Roma deal?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Monchi has signed his three-year contract with Roma, and will ask Sevilla to waive his release clause.

It emerged last night that the Giallorossi were meeting with the sporting director in London, and putting the finishing touches to a deal.

Now La Repubblica is reporting that a three-year contract has been signed, meaning Monchi will become the new sporting director for the red and yellow half of Stadio Olimpico.

In addition, it’s thought the Spaniard is asking his current club to waive the €5m release clause which Roma would have to pay to extricate him from his contract.