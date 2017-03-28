Napoli up Mertens offer

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Napoli will soon offer Dries Mertens a new contract worth €3m per season.

It had earlier been stated that the Partenopei were only willing to offer €2.5m, with the Belgian holding out for €500,000 more.

Given that his contract expires at the end of next season, that has put a host of other clubs on alert, but Il Mattino reports that Napoli are prepared to accede to his demands.

The newspaper expects an offer of a three-year contract, potentially with an option for a fourth, worth €3m per season.

Primarily known as a winger, Mertens has been moved into a striker role this season, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists.