Napoli consider Perin

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly considering Mattia Perin of Genoa, but everything will depend on his fitness.

The goalkeeper ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in April 2016, forcing him to miss out on the Italy squad for Euro 2016.

After five months on the sidelines, Perin made his comeback in September, but in January he ruptured the ACL in his other knee.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are evaluating the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for Pepe Reina, who will turn 35 in August.

There is thought to be the semblance on an agreement with the player, but there have been no negotiations with Genoa yet.

In addition, the Partenopei would need Perin to prove his fitness before taking a risk on bringing him to San Paolo.