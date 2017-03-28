NEWS
Tuesday March 28 2017
Napoli consider Perin
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly considering Mattia Perin of Genoa, but everything will depend on his fitness.

The goalkeeper ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in April 2016, forcing him to miss out on the Italy squad for Euro 2016.

After five months on the sidelines, Perin made his comeback in September, but in January he ruptured the ACL in his other knee.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are evaluating the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for Pepe Reina, who will turn 35 in August.

There is thought to be the semblance on an agreement with the player, but there have been no negotiations with Genoa yet.

In addition, the Partenopei would need Perin to prove his fitness before taking a risk on bringing him to San Paolo.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies